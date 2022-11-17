Russians are mining infrastructure facilities and destroying cell towers in occupied part of Kherson Oblast — General Staff

In Russia-occupied Kakhovka in Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast, Russians are mining infrastructure facilities and destroying cell towers, General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces reports. Besides, in Kakhovka district, Russian occupiers have intensified “filtration measures” against civilians, General Staff spokesman said.

On November 15, in the city of Melitopol, Ukrainian army destroyed the headquarters of one of the enemy units. As a result of the actions, two ammunition depots, two units of MLRS “Grad” and an anti-aircraft missile complex S-300 were destroyed in the areas of the settlements of Kinsky Rozdory, Vladivka and Blahovishchenka of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, General Staff informed in its morning review.

