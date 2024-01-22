Eng
Ukraine downs all eight Russian suicide drones in nighttime attack

Russia continues its Shahed suicide drone attacks: last night it targeted Ukraine’s center and south with eight drones, all were downed, injuring no one, according to Ukraine’s Air Force and regional authorities.
Yuri Zoria
22/01/2024
Iranian-made Shahed-136 one-way attack drone used by Russia against Ukraine. Illustrative photo: Facebook/IPNA via Suspilne.
In the early hours of 22 January, the Russian forces attacked Ukraine with eight Shahed one-way attack drones, targeting primarily southern regions. Ukraine’s Air Force says the country’s air defenses have downed all the Shaheds. No damage or injuries were reported.

Russia continues its daily suicide drone attacks on Ukraine. Such attacks in recent days are rather limited, with only a handful of drones launched every evening. The Shahed attacks in late December 2023 and early January 2024 were often massive in scale, with dozens of drones targeting multiple cities all across Ukraine.

“Overnight into 22 January 2024, the enemy attacked with 8 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk area of Russia (southeast from Ukraine, – Ed.). All eight Shaheds were destroyed by anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defence Forces of Ukraine within Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kirovohrad oblasts,” the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The Ukraine South Defense Forces (USDF) said the Russian drone attack originated from Russia’s eastern coast of the Sea of Azov and targeted southeastern and central regions of Ukraine.

The USDF says its air defense units were repelling the attack for about three hours, destroying five Shaheds, with two in Kherson Oblast, two more in Mykolaiv Oblast, and one in Kirovohrad Oblast.

“There were no hits, damage, and the injured among the civilians,” the USDF noted.

The Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration says three Shahed drones were downed in Dniprovskyi district:

“The [drone] debris crashed on the premises of an enterprise. A fire broke out and was extinguished by rescuers. A building was damaged. No one was injured,” the Administration wrote.

