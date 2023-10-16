Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast leaves 1,900 households without electricity

Russian forces directed heavy artillery at two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 15 October, Serhii Lysak, head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration, reported.

Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts were struck. In Nikopol, the regional center, Pokrovsk, and Marhanets communities were hit, damaging 20 private houses, five farm buildings, a warehouse, and power lines. Nearly 1,900 families in three villages lost electricity, though partial restoration has begun.

Shelling also caused some blackouts in the Hrushivska community in the Kryvyi Rih district, but crews repaired the networks.

No casualties or injuries resulted from the artillery shelling, the governor reported.

In his evening address, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that that Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities will escalate as winter approaches and stressed that much will depend on the readiness of local governments to respond, particularly in cities, along with preparatory work by energy and telecoms companies.

