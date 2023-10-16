Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast leaves 1,900 households without electricity

Russian forces directed artillery barrages at several communities in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging 20 private houses, five farms and energy infrastructure.
byIryna Voichuk
16/10/2023
1 minute read
Consequences of the Russian air strike on the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 15 October. Credit: Serhii Lysak/TG channel
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Russian forces directed heavy artillery at two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 15 October, Serhii Lysak, head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration, reported.

Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts were struck. In Nikopol, the regional center, Pokrovsk, and Marhanets communities were hit, damaging 20 private houses, five farm buildings, a warehouse, and power lines. Nearly 1,900 families in three villages lost electricity, though partial restoration has begun.

Consequences of the Russian air strike on the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 15 October. Credit: Serhii Lysak/TG channel

Shelling also caused some blackouts in the Hrushivska community in the Kryvyi Rih district, but crews repaired the networks.

No casualties or injuries resulted from the artillery shelling, the governor reported.

In his evening address, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that that Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities will escalate as winter approaches and stressed that much will depend on the readiness of local governments to respond, particularly in cities, along with preparatory work by energy and telecoms companies.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts