Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Ukrainian forces destroy Russia’s surface-to-air missile system, rocket launcher, two surveillance systems in Kherson Oblast over last 24 hours

byOlena Mukhina
15/01/2024
1 minute read
Russian Army’s BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher. Illustrative image via Defense Express
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Over the last 24 hours, Ukrainian armed forces in Kherson Oblast have destroyed at least 21 pieces of Russian military equipment and taken down 21 occupiers, Operational Command South informs.

According to the Ukrainian Army, Russian forces persist in their attempts to capture positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, employing drones and artillery in their offensives. Despite intense battles, the Ukrainian military continues to maintain a steadfast presence in the region.

“The Defense Forces units are actively working to broaden their foothold and securely maintain positions, causing substantial losses to the enemy in both personnel and equipment,” reports the Ukrainian Army.

During the past day, the Ukrainian soldiers have destroyed one “Osa” surface-to-air missile system, one “Grad” multiple rocket launcher system, one tank, seven artillery systems, one tank, two surveillance UAVs of the “Merlin” type, one UAV control station, four armored vehicles, and three boats. Additionally, an observation point and a field supply point have been destroyed.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts