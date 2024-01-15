Ukrainian forces destroy Russia’s surface-to-air missile system, rocket launcher, two surveillance systems in Kherson Oblast over last 24 hours

Over the last 24 hours, Ukrainian armed forces in Kherson Oblast have destroyed at least 21 pieces of Russian military equipment and taken down 21 occupiers, Operational Command South informs.

According to the Ukrainian Army, Russian forces persist in their attempts to capture positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, employing drones and artillery in their offensives. Despite intense battles, the Ukrainian military continues to maintain a steadfast presence in the region.

“The Defense Forces units are actively working to broaden their foothold and securely maintain positions, causing substantial losses to the enemy in both personnel and equipment,” reports the Ukrainian Army.

During the past day, the Ukrainian soldiers have destroyed one “Osa” surface-to-air missile system, one “Grad” multiple rocket launcher system, one tank, seven artillery systems, one tank, two surveillance UAVs of the “Merlin” type, one UAV control station, four armored vehicles, and three boats. Additionally, an observation point and a field supply point have been destroyed.

