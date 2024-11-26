In a recent press briefing on 25 November, the US Department of Defense’s Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said that the Pentagon has “don’t have any indications that there are D​PRK soldiers in Ukraine.” She noted that North Korean troops are currently positioned around Russia’s Kursk Oblast but are “not moving into Ukraine at the moment.”

Singh’s comments follow claims by anonymous Ukrainian military and security sources, speaking to CNN, that North Korean troops are present in Kharkiv Oblast and Mariupol in Donetsk. The Ukrainian military later denied the presence in Kharkiv. North Korea has sustained Russian artillery during the Russo-Ukrainian war by supplying millions of artillery shells. Additionally, Pyongyang has provided missiles to Russia and reportedly deployed 11,000 North Korean soldiers to Russia’s Kursk Oblast to fight against Ukraine.

When questioned about a report of 500 North Korean soldiers being killed in Kursk Oblast, Singh emphasized that the US “can’t independently confirm casualties of North Korean soldiers.“

Singh also confirmed that the US is “soliciting bids for a small number of [American] contractors to go into Ukraine to help with repairs and maintenance.” However, she explicitly stated that as of the briefing, no contractors had yet entered the country.

The official additionally indicated that the Pentagon is still examining the damage caused by a Russian Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM) in Ukraine’s Dnipro City. She noted that they are continuing to work with Ukrainian counterparts but currently lack a comprehensive assessment.

For inquiries about potential anti-personnel landmine (APL) shipments to Ukraine, Singh maintained the Pentagon’s standard approach of not announcing equipment delivery details, deferring to Ukrainian officials for such communications.

Related: