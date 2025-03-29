Putin’s response: Iranian-made drone strike on Dnipro kills four civilians, injures pregnant woman amid US ceasefire talks

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has stated that the recent Russian drone attack on Dnipro is a direct response from Russian President Vladimir Putin to a US proposal to hold a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life despite an allegedly ongoing US-brokered energy ceasefire.

The attack, which occurred during the night of 28 March, killed four people.

“Residential areas are once again under attack. It is Putin’s response to US proposals for a ceasefire: more war crimes and attacks on civilians,” Sybiha has emphasized.

The assault involved strike drones, causing explosions in the city with a population of nearly 1 million people. According to Head of the Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, a large fire broke out at a restaurant complex, while a multi-story building and private homes were also set on fire.

As a result of the strike, 21 people were injured, with significant destruction and fires reported throughout the city.

“The youngest injured person is 19, while the oldest is 74. Thirteen people remain in hospitals, with medical personnel on hand providing necessary care,” Lysak said.

Among the injured is a 27-year-old pregnant woman who sustained a stab wound. Two individuals, aged 69, are in critical condition.

The fire destroyed four private homes and damaged at least ten more. Several multi-story buildings, a school, administrative buildings, warehouses, and garages were also heavily damaged. Numerous vehicles, including motorcycles, were destroyed or severely damaged.

