German budget committee seeks approval for € 3 bn in Ukraine aid

The German Parliament’s Budget Committee has requested Finance Minister Joerg Kukies to approve an additional 3 billion euros ($3.13 billion) in military aid for Ukraine, Reuters reports citing its sources. The request received support from the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU), and the Free Democrats (FDP) voting in favor, while the governing Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens abstained, according to committee members.

Germany’s three-party governing coalition collapsed amid mutual recriminations after Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) fired Finance Minister Christian Lindner, the Free Democrats (FDP) leader, triggering early parliamentary elections set for 23 February. According to reports earlier this month, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock were pushing for a new €3 billion military aid package for Ukraine, while Scholz reportedly saw it as unnecessary.

Reuters notes that while the committee cannot independently authorize additional aid without the finance minister’s approval, the ministry typically follows through with committee-approved requests. Committee members from the CDU and FDP confirmed sufficient funds exist in the budget for this request.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, representing the SPD, supports additional military aid but had previously insisted on suspending the debt brake to enable extra borrowing. This spending disagreement contributed to the German government’s collapse, as former Finance Minister Christian Lindner opposed new borrowing and demanded spending cuts instead.

The proposed aid would supplement the 8 billion euros already allocated for Ukraine in 2024. German support to Ukraine is scheduled to decrease to 4 billion euros in 2025, as the country anticipates Ukraine will largely fulfill its military requirements through the G7’s approved $50 billion loan package.

