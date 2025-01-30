Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

German budget committee seeks approval for € 3 bn in Ukraine aid

Despite the SPD and Greens abstaining, Germany’s budget committee requested the finance minister’s approval for the military aid package.
byYuri Zoria
30/01/2025
2 minute read
german budget committee seeks approval € 3 bn ukraine aid parliament bundestag berlin westportal01 dbt/zumbansen parliament's has requested finance minister joerg kukies approve additional billion euros ($313 billion) military reports
The German parliament, Bundestag, in Berlin. Photo: DBT/Zumbansen
German budget committee seeks approval for € 3 bn in Ukraine aid

The German Parliament’s Budget Committee has requested Finance Minister Joerg Kukies to approve an additional 3 billion euros ($3.13 billion) in military aid for Ukraine, Reuters reports citing its sources. The request received support from the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU), and the Free Democrats (FDP) voting in favor, while the governing Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens abstained, according to committee members.

Germany’s three-party governing coalition collapsed amid mutual recriminations after Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) fired Finance Minister Christian Lindner, the Free Democrats (FDP) leader, triggering early parliamentary elections set for 23 February. According to reports earlier this month, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock were pushing for a new €3 billion military aid package for Ukraine, while Scholz reportedly saw it as unnecessary.

Reuters notes that while the committee cannot independently authorize additional aid without the finance minister’s approval, the ministry typically follows through with committee-approved requests. Committee members from the CDU and FDP confirmed sufficient funds exist in the budget for this request.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, representing the SPD, supports additional military aid but had previously insisted on suspending the debt brake to enable extra borrowing. This spending disagreement contributed to the German government’s collapse, as former Finance Minister Christian Lindner opposed new borrowing and demanded spending cuts instead.

The proposed aid would supplement the 8 billion euros already allocated for Ukraine in 2024. German support to Ukraine is scheduled to decrease to 4 billion euros in 2025, as the country anticipates Ukraine will largely fulfill its military requirements through the G7’s approved $50 billion loan package.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts