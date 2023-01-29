German Rheinmetall is ready to boost the production of tank and artillery rounds

German Rheinmetall is ready to boost the production of tank rounds to 240,000 per year, and 155mm artillery rounds to 500,000. In 2022, the number was 70,000 rounds each of tank & artillery shells produced.

The company is also negotiating to begin the production of HIMARS, its CEO Armin Papperger told Reuters.

As was reported, Ukraine and Russia are firing thousands of artillery rounds daily. The demand for artillery shells has extremely increased while Ukraine has also started its domestic production of 152-mm artillery rounds.

