Company that produces content for Russian propagandistic channel ceases its operation in Germany

The RT DE Productions company which produces content for the German-language TV channel of Russian state broadcaster RT has announced it is halting all of its operations in Germany, DW has reported.
The RT DE went live with its German channel in December 2021 but was taken off the air by satellite operator Eurosat within days. Regulators said that RT used a Serbian broadcasting license to operate in Germany.
“The organization and distribution of the TV program via live stream on the internet, via the mobile and smart TV app ‘RT News’ and via satellite, must be discontinued,” the Commission for Authorization and Supervision concluded in its statement.
On March 1, 2022, the EU Council decided to ban the broadcasting of RT English, RT UK, RT Germany, RT France, RT Spanish, and Sputnik due to the spreading of Russian propaganda about the war in Ukraine.