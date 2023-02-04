Company that produces content for Russian propagandistic channel ceases its operation in Germany

The RT DE Productions company which produces content for the German-language TV channel of Russian state broadcaster RT has announced it is halting all of its operations in Germany, DW has reported.

The RT DE went live with its German channel in December 2021 but was taken off the air by satellite operator Eurosat within days. Regulators said that RT used a Serbian broadcasting license to operate in Germany.

“The organization and distribution of the TV program via live stream on the internet, via the mobile and smart TV app ‘RT News’ and via satellite, must be discontinued,” the Commission for Authorization and Supervision concluded in its statement.

On March 1, 2022, the EU Council decided to ban the broadcasting of RT English, RT UK, RT Germany, RT France, RT Spanish, and Sputnik due to the spreading of Russian propaganda about the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Germany, Russia, Ukraine