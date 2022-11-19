Lithuanians have already raised money for the second marine drone for Ukraine and started for the third one

Lithuanians have already raised money for the second marine drone for Ukraine worth $250,000 and started fundraising for the third one, Lithuanian journalist and writer Andrius Tapinas informed.



They named the second drone “Yes to peace” or “PEACE Да,” (which would be an abusive word if the “peace” part is transliterated into Russian). The first word was named in similar way as PEACE Дец which, transliterated into Russian would be an abusive word loosely translated as “terrible end.”

Lithuanians are on fire. After providing Ukraine with marine drone "PEACE Дец" we raised another $250K for a second one named "Yes to peace" or "PEACE Да" And we have already 40K euro towards the third one "Duke of Peace" ("PEACE Дюк") It will be the best trio since 3 tenors. — Andrius Tapinas (@AndriusTapinas) November 19, 2022