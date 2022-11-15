Russia lost some 710 troops, 13 tanks, 25 armored vehicles on Nov 14 – Ukraine’s General Staff

According to the estimations of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces published on the morning of 15 November, Russia has lost a total of approximately 82,080 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February. On 14 November alone, some 710 soldiers were eliminated.
The equipment losses go as follows, according to the General Staff:
- tanks: 2861 (+13 on Nov 14)
- armored personnel vehicles: 5773 (+25)
- artillery systems: 1850 (+11)
- MLRS: 393 (+0)
- anti-aircraft warfare systems: 208 (+2)
- aircraft: 278 (+0)
- helicopters: 261 (+0)
- operational-tactical level UAVs: 1511 (+2)
- cruise missiles: 399 (+0)
- warships/boats: 16 (+0)
- transport vehicles and fuel tanks: 4351 (+35)
- special equipment: 160 (+0)
