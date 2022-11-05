Reportedly, Russia lost almost entire battalion of mobilized soldiers during one shelling — Russian oppositional media

The Russian media critical about war Verstka reports that the entire battalion of recently mobilized Russian soldiers was eliminated during one Ukrainian shelling near Svatovo in occupied Luhansk Oblast. The media refers to one of the soldiers who survived, Aleksey Ahafonov and other relatives of the soldiers.

The commander of the battalion mobilized in Voronezh Oblast and trained in military unit 2079, promised that the battalion would be brought to the Svatovo area, where they would join the ranks of the “territorial defense” 15 kilometers from the front line, Agafonov said. However, on the night of November 1-2, the entire battalion was brought to the line of contact. It was ordered to dig in and hold the line of defense.

“We were thrown into the forest line, they told us to dig in. We had three shovels for the battalion, there was no equipment or means at all. We dug in as we could, and in the morning shelling began – artillery, Grads, mortars, UAVs. We were simply shot. When it all started, the officers immediately ran away. In between shelling, we tried to dig in, but the drones immediately spotted us and they simply shot us. Of the 570 people, as many as 29 survived, 12 more were injured, and the rest are dead,” said Agafonov.

Zlata, the wife of another soldier from that battalion said that “there are definitely more than a half dead.”

So far Ukrainian officials didn’t confirm this information. At the same time, Russian daily losses in Ukrainian official daily reports increased three times in October compared to June-August.