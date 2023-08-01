Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Intel: Russia forcibly conscripts up to 60,000 in occupied Ukraine

Assessing civilians in occupied areas are seen as expendable, a Ukrainian intel official said Russian forces violently mobilized up to 60,000 to send untrained to the frontlines.
byAlya Shandra
01/08/2023
1 minute read
Russian military patrol in occupied Luhansk’s Kamianobridskyi district searching for draftable men on the streets. 7 August 2022.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Russian occupiers have forcibly conscripted between 55,000 to 60,000 men in Ukraine’s occupied territories since early 2022, a Ukrainian military intelligence official said in an interview with RFE/RL.

Andrii Cherniak of the Chief Intelligence Directorate accused Russia of “violent mobilization,” grabbing people off streets and from workplaces to send them untrained straight to the frontlines.

Promises of second or third-line duty were false, he said. Even students were rounded up, with no time to prepare.

“A person went to class in the morning – and two days later he is already fighting,” Chernyak noted.

He argued Russia does not consider lives in Donbas and Luhansk valuable, flouting laws and putting seized civilians directly in harm’s way. Surrendering at the first chance is often the only way to survive, he assessed.

In June, Ukrainian resistance monitors also reported Russia was forming illegal armed groups to compel participation. Despite heavy losses, constant mobilization enables Russia to replenish forces, intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov recently remarked.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts