Draftee shoots, injures chief of Russian recruitment office – media

Aleksandr Yeliseyev, Ruslan Zinin. Collage via Ukrainska Pravda 

A 25-year-old Russian man wounded the chief of a military enlistment office in Ust-Ilimsk of Russia’s Irkutsk Oblast by gunfire. According to the Russian Telegram channel Mash, military commissar Aleksandr Yeliseev was shot 6 times and is in intensive care in serious condition.

The attacker was detained. He said that his name was Ruslan Zinin, born in 1997, according to the Russian Telegram channel Baza. He is unemployed.

According to witnesses, before opening fire, Zinin said: “Now we will all go home. According to preliminary data, he was going to be “mobilized.”

The Astra Telegram channel contacted Zinin’s mother, who explained that Ruslan did not receive a summons himself, but was frustrated that his friend did. The friend did not serve in the army, and Putin announced that the first wave of mobilization would only concern those with military experience.

There is no metal detector in the military commissariat. Nobody checked the recruit’s documents either — they only looked at the summons.

Russian President Putin announced mobilization on 21 September. Since then, weak protests have broken out which are, however, still persisting and picking up steam in Russia’s regions such as Dagestan and Siberia. Some Russian regions have seen total mobilization.

Queues gave formed at Russia’s borders with Georgia and Kazakhstan as Russian men seek to evade the draft.

As well, airplane ticket prices have skyrocketed as men storm the airports.

Ukraine has urged residents of occupied Crimea to evade the draft and protest, and men of Ukraine’s occupied regions to leave immediately.

Ukraine’s Head of Mission to Crimea has stated that mobilization summonses are being disproportionately given to representatives of Crimea’s indigenous people, the Crimean Tatars, who opposed Russia’s occupation.

Hitherto, it has been observed that before Russia openly announced mobilization, non-Russian nationalities were disproportionately targeted in Russia, leading to accusations of Putin stealthily conducting ethnic cleansing.

What will partial mobilization in Russia change?

Mobilization and “referenda”: Russia escalates the confrontation with the West

