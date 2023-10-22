Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukrainian intel: Russia using coercion to mobilize 20k people a month

With no public mobilization, Russia is nonetheless mobilizing 20,000 people a month for its war in Ukraine through forced conscription of prisoners, debtors and other unreliable populations
byAlya Shandra
22/10/2023
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Russia is secretly mobilizing around 20,000 people a month for its war against Ukraine through various coercive means, Ukrainian intelligence (GUR) representative Andriy Yusov said in an interview with Espresso.

Yusov confirmed earlier GUR estimates that Russia mobilizes “in different ways” approximately 20,000 people per month for its war on Ukraine. The “different ways” include recruitment of prisoners into contracts, forced conscription of debtors, and “unreliable populations,” Yusov explained.

“There is no talk of volunteers,” the GUR representative stressed.

At the same time, Russia continues routine conscription, and widely practices “forced contract signing” with former servicemen summoned to military offices under threat of criminal prosecution if they refuse to sign a contract, Yusov noted.

Yusov emphasized that under such conditions, “talking about the motivation of these people, in terms of ideology, in terms of ‘love’ for their homeland, is out of the question, especially when it comes to depressed regions.”

Earlier, Yusov reported Moscow fears riots and therefore does not publicly announce mobilization but simultaneously prepares the state apparatus for new waves of conscription.

Related: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts