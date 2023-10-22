Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Number of killed & wounded Russian troops reaches almost 300,000 – British intel

Notably, Russian assaults near Avdiivka have led to a 90% increase in casualties.
byOrysia Hrudka
22/10/2023
1 minute read
Destroyed Russian MT-LB. Credit: Mysiagin TG channel
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The British Ministry of Defence released its latest intelligence assessment on the war in Ukraine today, reporting a spike in Russian casualties around the eastern city of Avdiivka.

Russian assaults near Avdiivka have led to a 90% increase in casualties recorded by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, according to British intelligence. The battles came as part of Russia’s intense offensive operations across the Donetsk Oblast.

Frontline report: Russia’s Avdiivka offensive “not worth the losses,” Russian troop said

The Ministry of Defence attributed Russia’s ability to mount assaults to its expanded force presence in Ukraine. Since February 2022, Russia has boosted its troop numbers through recruitment incentives and partial mobilization in autumn 2022.

British intelligence estimates Russia has likely suffered between 150,000-190,000 permanent casualties so far, including both killed and permanently wounded troops. Factoring in temporarily wounded personnel who are expected to return to duty, total casualties are believed to be in the range of 240,000-290,000.

The heavy losses around Avdiivka demonstrate the costs Russia is willing to pay to gain incremental advances in eastern Ukraine. However, manpower shortages remain a challenge, with additional forces needed to both defend occupied regions and sustain offensive drives.

The intelligence update did not include casualty figures for Wagner Group forces or Russian prisoner battalions active around the fiercely contested city of Bakhmut.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts