Labor shortage in Russia “almost certainly” worst in decades – UK Defense Ministry

In its latest intelligence update, the UK Defense Ministry says Russia is facing its worst labor shortage in decades due to emigration, an aging population, and mobilization.
The ministry tweeted:
- “Russia is almost certainly facing its worst labour shortage in decades. The Russian Central Bank surveyed 14,000 employers and found that the number of available employees was at its lowest level since 1998.”
- “Over the last three years, Russia’s population has reportedly decreased by two million more people than expected due to the impacts of COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine. Russia saw up to 1.3 million people leave the country in 2022, including many younger and well-educated people in high-value industries. The Russian Ministry of Communications said that about 10% (100,000) of the IT workforce left the country in 2022 and did not return.”
- “Mobilisation, historically high emigration, and an ageing and shrinking population is limiting the labour supply.”
- “This will likely lead to a reduction in the potential growth of the Russian economy and risks stoking inflation.”
Read also:
- Deportation as a crime: how human rights defenders document evidence and help Ukrainians escape Russia
- Russia plans to change demographics of occupied Ukraine territories – Resistance center
- EU member states vie for Ukrainian workers
- Ukrainian refugees: blow to Ukraine’s demography, godsend for the EU
- Russia on course to suffer 400,000 more deaths than births in 2020, new Rosstat figures show (2020)
Tags: British intelligence, labor shortage, mobilization, Russia, Russian demographics