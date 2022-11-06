Russia lost some 490 troops, 7 tanks, 5 artillery pieces on Nov 5 – Ukraine’s General Staff

In its November 6 assessment of the Russian losses in Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says that Russia has lost a total of about 75,930 troops since 24 February – the first day of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine – with some 490 Russian soldiers eliminated on 5 November.

According to the GenStaff, the stats of the Russian equipment losses is as follows:

tanks: 2765 (+7 on Nov 5)

armored personnel vehicles: 5611 (+10)

artillery systems: 1781 (+5)

multiple rocket launchers: 391 (+0)

anti-aircraft warfare systems: 202 (+0)

aircraft: 277 (+0)

helicopters: 260 (+0)

operational-tactical level UAV: 1465 (+3)

cruise missiles: 399 (+0)

warships / boats: 16 (+0)

transport vehicles and fuel tanks: 4184 (+7)

special equipment: 155 (+0).

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Russian losses