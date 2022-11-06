Russia lost some 490 troops, 7 tanks, 5 artillery pieces on Nov 5 – Ukraine’s General Staff

In its November 6 assessment of the Russian losses in Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says that Russia has lost a total of about 75,930 troops since 24 February – the first day of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine – with some 490 Russian soldiers eliminated on 5 November.

According to the GenStaff, the stats of the Russian equipment losses is as follows:

  • tanks: 2765 (+7 on Nov 5)
  • armored personnel vehicles: 5611 (+10)
  • artillery systems: 1781 (+5)
  • multiple rocket launchers: 391 (+0)
  • anti-aircraft warfare systems: 202 (+0)
  • aircraft: 277 (+0)
  • helicopters: 260 (+0)
  • operational-tactical level UAV: 1465 (+3)
  • cruise missiles: 399 (+0)
  • warships / boats: 16 (+0)
  • transport vehicles and fuel tanks: 4184 (+7)
  • special equipment: 155 (+0).

