Russia lost some 480 troops, 9 tanks, 2 helicopters, a plane on Oct 27 – Ukraine’s General Staff

According to the October 28 morning assessment of the Russian losses in Ukraine by Ukraine’s General Staff, the total combat losses of Russian troops from 24 February to 28 October amounted to approximately 69,700 with 480 Russian soldiers eliminated on 27 October.

According to the General Staff, the Russian equipment losses are as follows:

tanks: 2,640 (+9 on Oct 27)

armored fighting vehicles: 5,378 (+14)

artillery systems: 1,698 (+8)

multiple rocket launchers: 379 (+0)

anti-aircraft warfare systems: 192 (+0)

aircraft: 272 (+1)

helicopters: 251 (+2)

operational-tactical level UAVs: 1401 (+3)

cruise missiles: 351 (+0),

warships / boats: 16 (+0)

transport vehicles and fuel tanks: 4088 (+10)

special equipment: 151 (+1)