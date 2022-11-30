Russia lost some 88,880 troops as of Nov 30 – Ukraine’s General Staff

Infographic: ukrinform.net
From 24 February to 30 November, the Russian forces lost some 88,880 troops in action in Ukraine including approximately 500 Russian soldiers eliminated on 29 November alone, according to the estimations by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The Russian equipment losses go as follows, according to the Staff:
- tanks: 2914 (+3 on Nov 29)
- APV: 5872 (+6)
- artillery systems: 1902 (+1)
- MLRS: 395 (+0)
- anti-aircraft warfare systems: 210 (+1)
- aircraft: 280 (+0)
- helicopters: 261 (+0)
- operational-tactical level UAVs: 1562 (+7)
- cruise missiles: 531 (+0)
- warships/boats: 16 (+0)
- transport vehicles and fuel tanks: 4429 (+6)
- special equipment: 163 (+0)
