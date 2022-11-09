Russia lost some 780 troops, 15 tanks, 12 fighting vehicles, 11 artillery pieces on Nov 8 – Ukraine’s General Staff

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s November 9 assessment of Russian combat losses, Russia has lost about 77,950 troops from the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February as of 9 November with some 780 Russian soldiers being eliminated on 8 November.
According to the General Staff, Russia’s losses of equipment are as follows:
- tanks: 2801 (+15 on Nov 8)
- APV: 5666 (+12)
- artillery systems: 1802 (+11)
- MLRS: 393 (+2)
- anti-aircraft warfare systems: 205 (+2)
- aircraft: 278 (+0)
- helicopters: 260 (+0)
- operational-tactical level UAVs: 1483 (+7)
- cruise missiles: 399 (+0)
- warships / boats: 16 (+0)
- transport vehicles and fuel tanks: 4227 (+11)
- special equipment: 159 (+0)
