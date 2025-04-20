Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1151: Putin’s surprise Easter ceasefire begins with ironic air raid sirens echoing through Kyiv

Exclusives

Ukraine trusted the West. Now everyone wants nukes. In 1994, Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons in exchange for security guarantees. Russia invaded anyway. Now, more nations ask: Why disarm if those promises mean nothing?

“Bucha Witches” take down the drones that once hunted them. Forged in occupation, Bucha’s women turned from war victim into drone hunters, protecting the very ground where they once ran for cover.

Military

“Show us it’s real,” Zelenskyy warns as Putin’s Easter ceasefire begins with air raid sirens. Russia declared a 30-hour Easter ceasefire. Zelenskyy said Ukraine would hold fire—but only if Moscow does too.

Russia declares “Easter truce”, allegedly to stop all hostilities. The Kremlin has ordered Russian forces to stop combat operations in Ukraine for 30 hours during Easter weekend

ISW: Russia again rejects US-backed ceasefire, demands total Ukrainian surrender. Russia demands Ukraine’s capitulation and regime change, rejecting all ceasefire plans that fall short of those preconditions.

Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia and Odesa oblasts with drones overnight. The Russian Shaheds hurt no one, but other attacks killed two and injured at least 13 civilians.

Intelligence and Technology

Frontline report: Ukraine’s sci-fi laser weapon Tryzub blinds Russian pilots and melts drones mid-air. It marks a potential strategic shift—from intercepting Shahed drones to disabling entire Russian aerial operations.

Ukraine increases artillery production amid uncertainty over US support. Ukrainian-made Bohdana howitzer production increases significantly as Europe directly invests in local manufacturing instead of sending weapons, preparing for potential US aid cuts.

Ukraine tests domestic Mavic drone alternatives as developers seek to replace Chinese equipment. Several of 14 drones passed tests to fly 10 km under EW interference, drop munitions on target, and return safely, others received military feedback for upgrades.

Anonymous leaks terabytes of Russian intel to help Ukraine – Trump’s name shows up too. The hacktivist group says it dropped 10TB of Russian data, including Trump files—but experts question its value.

International

Trump says he may “take a pass” within days on his futile efforts to freeze Russo-Ukrainian war. Meanwhile, US State Secretary Rubio said the US is nearing a decision on ending its role in Ukraine talks, declaring, “It’s not our war.”

Kremlin seeks to replace Moldova’s leadership with loyal figures, says Sandu. If Russia succeeds in Moldova’s September parliamentary elections, the country could shift overnight from a friendly neighbor of Ukraine to a Russian-controlled threat, she says.

Bloomberg: US ready to recognize Crimea as Russian in Trump-pushed peace deal. A US peace proposal discussed in Paris would freeze current frontlines, leave occupied Ukrainian land under Russian control, and drop NATO membership plans, per Bloomberg sources.

Ukraine sanctions three Chinese companies for Russian missile production role. Kyiv levied sanctions against 99 foreign targets, including Chinese firms tied to Iskander missile production, which Beijing denies.

Orban’s government urges Hungarians to vote against Ukraine in survey on support for Ukraine’s EU membership. Hungarian citizens will vote on Ukraine’s EU membership after receiving government letters claiming the accession would cost families “hundreds of thousands of forints annually.”

Ukrainian official denies that minerals deal turns past US aid into debt. The latest known version of the draft deal included a retroactive reclassification of the past US aid to Ukraine as a loan and repaying it.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russia and Ukraine swap 500+ prisoners in what may be the biggest exchange yet. Freed Ukrainians include Mariupol defenders, injured troops, and one woman held since 2022.

Open-air museum of Ukrainian culture and life burned down in Canada. A rapidly spreading grass fire damaged multiple historic buildings at the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village near Edmonton.

Political and Legal Developments

Sinsay owner faces fine for late disclosure of terms of withdrawal from Russia. Poland’s financial regulator has launched proceedings against fashion giant LPP for withholding sensitive information about its exit from Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

