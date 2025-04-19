Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukraine increases artillery production amid uncertainty over US support

Ukrainian-made Bohdana howitzer production increases significantly as Europe directly invests in local manufacturing instead of sending weapons, preparing for potential US aid cuts.
byYuri Zoria
19/04/2025
3 minute read
ukraine increases artillery production amid uncertainty over support ukrainian-made bohdana self-propelled wheeled howitzer fires testing site western 11 oksana parafeniuk/the washington post has rapidly scaled up its 155mm howitzers increasing
A Ukrainian-made Bohdana self-propelled wheeled howitzer fires at a testing site in western Ukraine on 11 April. Photo: Oksana Parafeniuk/The Washington Post
Ukraine increases artillery production amid uncertainty over US support

Ukraine has rapidly scaled up production of its 155mm Bohdana self-propelled howitzers, increasing monthly output from just six in 2023 to over 20 in 2025, The Washington Post reported on 19 April. The push comes amid growing uncertainty over continued American military assistance and is supported by direct European Union investment.

After taking office in January, US President Donald Trump pivoted toward Russia and has been pushing for peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow, ostensibly to end the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Although Ukraine continues to receive previously approved US military aid after a brief pause in early March, the Trump administration has not announced any new shipments. Additionally, Trump has rejected Ukraine’s request to purchase Patriot missile systems to defend against Russian air attacks.

WP was allowed a rare visit to see a testing event at a facility in western Ukraine, where the newly-made howitzers successfully completed live-fire exercises. Once final checks are completed, the artillery units are slated for frontline deployment. According to Arsen Zhumadilov, director of Ukraine’s defense procurement agency, more than 85% of the Bohdana’s components are currently manufactured domestically—a number expected to rise to 95% by year’s end.

Production of Ukrainian self-propelled howitzer Bohdana
Production of Ukrainian self-propelled howitzer Bohdana. Photo via Militarnyi

On 8 April, the EU allocated 1 billion euros from the windfall profits of frozen Russian assets specifically to Ukrainian artillery production—the largest amount earmarked for this purpose to date. The funds are part of a broader 20 billion euro package planned for Ukraine’s defense sector over the coming year.

The Economist: Trump’s aides “fed up” with Europe’s efforts to strengthen Ukraine

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernová cited cost-effectiveness and speed as key reasons for the shift to supporting Ukraine’s defense industry directly:

It’s cheaper, it’s faster, and it helps the economy grow.”

A European official, speaking anonymously, noted that other countries are considering similar funding models due to depleted stockpiles after years of supplying Kyiv directly. The official said Ukraine also serves as a testing ground for NATO systems, providing valuable battlefield data and experience.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius earlier emphasized that this cooperation benefits both sides:

The support we provide to Ukraine is not a one-way road. […] The insights we gain will benefit both us and Ukraine.”

 

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts