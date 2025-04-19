Ukraine increases artillery production amid uncertainty over US support

Ukraine has rapidly scaled up production of its 155mm Bohdana self-propelled howitzers, increasing monthly output from just six in 2023 to over 20 in 2025, The Washington Post reported on 19 April. The push comes amid growing uncertainty over continued American military assistance and is supported by direct European Union investment.

After taking office in January, US President Donald Trump pivoted toward Russia and has been pushing for peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow, ostensibly to end the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Although Ukraine continues to receive previously approved US military aid after a brief pause in early March, the Trump administration has not announced any new shipments. Additionally, Trump has rejected Ukraine’s request to purchase Patriot missile systems to defend against Russian air attacks.

WP was allowed a rare visit to see a testing event at a facility in western Ukraine, where the newly-made howitzers successfully completed live-fire exercises. Once final checks are completed, the artillery units are slated for frontline deployment. According to Arsen Zhumadilov, director of Ukraine’s defense procurement agency, more than 85% of the Bohdana’s components are currently manufactured domestically—a number expected to rise to 95% by year’s end.

On 8 April, the EU allocated 1 billion euros from the windfall profits of frozen Russian assets specifically to Ukrainian artillery production—the largest amount earmarked for this purpose to date. The funds are part of a broader 20 billion euro package planned for Ukraine’s defense sector over the coming year.

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernová cited cost-effectiveness and speed as key reasons for the shift to supporting Ukraine’s defense industry directly:

“It’s cheaper, it’s faster, and it helps the economy grow.”

A European official, speaking anonymously, noted that other countries are considering similar funding models due to depleted stockpiles after years of supplying Kyiv directly. The official said Ukraine also serves as a testing ground for NATO systems, providing valuable battlefield data and experience.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius earlier emphasized that this cooperation benefits both sides:

“The support we provide to Ukraine is not a one-way road. […] The insights we gain will benefit both us and Ukraine.”