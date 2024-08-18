Eng
Ukrainian digital bank fights off massive DDoS attack for third day

Monobank co-founder Oleh Horokhovskyi said an ongoing DDoS attack of unprecedented scale, with over 5.5 billion requests received so far.
Monobank, a Ukrainian digital bank, is facing an unprecedented DDoS attack that has now entered its third day, the bank’s co-founder Oleh Gorokhovsky said.

The scale of the attack has reached over 5.5 billion requests, catching the attention of Amazon Web Services (AWS).

“AWS employees have joined the case. A cyber attack of this scale is also atypical for them,” Gorokhovsky wrote.

The Co-founder said that the situation is under control, but the scale is “impressive.”

The attack began on Friday, 16 August, when the bank received one billion requests in just three hours. As the cyber assault continued into its third day, Ukrainian special services offered assistance in repelling the attack.

Despite the ongoing attack, Gorokhovsky assured that the situation remains under control. However, he emphasized the extraordinary scale of the cyber offensive, which has prompted involvement from national security services and international tech giants.

The incident highlights the growing sophistication and scale of cyber threats facing financial institutions during the Russian war in Ukraine, even as they deploy advanced defense mechanisms.

