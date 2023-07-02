Ukraine conducted offensive operations in four directions on July 1, Russians sources claim – ISW

Editor’s NoteIn its daily Russian Campaign Assessment, the US-based think tank Institute for the Study of War reported that Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces conducted counteroffensive operations in at least four frontline sectors on 1 July, with a 1.5 kilometer advancement near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) claimed that Russian forces repelled Ukrainian assaults in the Bakhmut area and along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City front.
Russian milbloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces made marginal gains near Rozdolivka (18km north of Bakhmut) and unspecified gains near Klishchiivka (7km southwest of Bakhmut).
Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations along the administrative border between Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts and made gains southwest of Velyka Novosilka.
Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces conducted offensive operations south and southwest of Orikhiv in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, with one milblogger claiming that Ukrainian forces made gains up 1.5km deep and 6km wide in the direction of Robotyne, 12km south of Orikhiv (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10).
Other milbloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces are still at least 1.5km north of Robotyne as of July 1, consistent with ISW’s current assessment of the control of terrain in the area.
