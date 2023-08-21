Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Defense Ministry: Ukraine continues to advance in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

byIryna Voichuk
21/08/2023
Credit: DeepStateMap
Ukrainian troops launched a successful offensive southeast of Robotyne and south of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar wrote on her Telegram channel.

“The enemy tried to regain lost ground east of Robotyno in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. But unsuccessfully,” Maliar said.

Regaining control over the village of Robotyne is of crucial strategic importance for the Ukrainian military, which is attempting to advance south towards Tokmak and Melitopol.

Frontline report: Ukrainian troops launch offensive on Robotyne, successfully using Leopard tanks

According to Maliar, Ukrainian forces liberated three square km in the Bakhmut direction for a week. In total, Ukrainian defenders have liberated 43 square km around Bakhmut.

Credit: DeepStateMap

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defense forces repelled Russian attacks in the areas of Pershotravneve, Synkivka, and Petropavlivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

“Our troops on the Lyman and Kupiansk directions inflicted significant losses on the enemy. Now the enemy is forced to regroup and recover but does not retreat from its plans. The fighting continues,” Maliar wrote.

On the morning of 16 August, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar confirmed that the Ukrainian forces had liberated the village of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast, on the southern front.

Read also:

