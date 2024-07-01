Russia hits Dnipro with ballistic missiles, 7 injured, including a teen

The Russian troops attacked Dnipro with ballistic missiles, injuring seven people, overnight into 1 June.

According to Governor Serhiy Lysak, a 15-year-old boy is among the injured in Dnipro. One woman was hospitalized, while the rest will be treated as outpatients.

The Russian attack damaged a shop in a residential area and smashed windows in the houses and high-rise buildings.

The Russian troops also attacked the Nikopol district on the evening of 30 June with kamikaze drones and artillery, damaging five private houses, an outbuilding, power lines, and a gas pipeline.

On the evening of 28 June, the Russian army hit a nine-story residential building, destroying several floors, in Dnipro. The Russian attack injured 13 people, including a seven-month-old baby and a pregnant woman. One person reportedly was killed. According to the governor, five people were missing.

On the evening of 30 June, Russian forces also attacked the Kyiv Oblast, injuring three people, including a child, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Ruslan Kravchenko, said. All the injured reportedly are in hospital.

Russian forces also shelled the Donetsk Oblast, killing at least two people and injuring eight, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk regional military administration.

According to preliminary information, 10 apartment buildings and one administrative building were damaged. The final consequences of the shelling are being established.

According to Kravchenko, no residential or critical infrastructure was damaged. At the same time, falling debris damaged three private houses, a warehouse, several administrative buildings, and 16 vehicles.

On 30 June in the evening, debris from the Russian downed missile also damaged a 14-story building in Kyiv’s Obolon district, injuring six people, Kyiv city mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said.

