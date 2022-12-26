Some six Soviet and Russian monuments were dismantled in Ukraine’s Dnipro, including Pushkin and Gorky

Monument to soviet pilot Valeriy Chkalov was dismantled in Dnipro. Source: Suspilne 

Monuments to Russian and Soviet writer Maxim Gorky and soviet pilot Valeriy Chkalov were dismantled in central-Ukrainian Dnipro on 26 December. Earlier, monuments to Russian poet Alexandr Pushkin and Soviet pioneer Volodia Dubinin were also dismantled in Dnipro and two other are already planned to be dismantled.

Already dozens of monuments in different Ukrainian cities were dismantled, as the nation throws out former signs of USSR and Russian empire. Most of the monuments had little artistic value, being a mass produced monuments to certain figures, such as Pushkin or Lenin, which had to stay in every city according to Russian imperial ideology.

Pushkin monuments disappear from Ukrainian streets following Lenin, as decolonization is underway

