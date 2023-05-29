Children flee to shelters amid explosions during Russian attack on Kyiv (video)

Kyiv today has been once again targeted in Russian missile attack as explosions follow immediately after the alarm sounded. Photographer Oleksandr Kuchynskyi captured video footage of children in the city center heading towards shelters in response to the alarm.

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1663239815821684737

After one of the largest Russian missile attacks on Ukraine at night on 29 May 2023, Russia fired missiles at Kyiv again at around 11 am. Air alert was announced almost all over Ukraine, and around 11:20 am, explosions were heard in Kyiv. This was already the 16th attack on the capital since the beginning of the month.

Tags: Kyiv, Russian attacks, Russian missile attacks, school