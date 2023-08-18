Russian general reportedly dismissed for failings in Ukraine dies from “long illness” at age 58 – CNN

On 17 August, a Russian general who reportedly served as the top military commander for Ukraine last year died “after a long illness,” Russian propaganda media outlet TASS reported.

Army Gen. Gennady Zhidko, who served as Russia’s Eastern Military District commander between May and October 2022, died at 58. He was reportedly the overall theater commander in Ukraine during Moscow’s offensive against Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk in the summer of 2022, CNN informed.

The news was first announced on Telegram by the governor of Russia’s Khabarovsk territory, Mikhail Degtyarev, but no official announcement on Zhidko’s death has been released.

“I was lucky to know this man, very attentive to the needs of a simple soldier and very demanding to the service,” the governor said.

According to the investigative group Conflict Intelligence Team, Zhidko took over the leadership of Russian forces in Ukraine after Moscow abandoned its botched attempt to take over Kyiv last spring.