The 247th school in Donetsk Oblast shelled by Russian military

Late last night, the Russian military launched a rocket attack on Kurakhiv Gymnasium No.2 destroying 1 wing of 4-story building and damaging high-rises nearby, Oblast Head says adding this is already the 274th school in Oblast shelled by Russia since Feb 24.

This was also the 29th school which is now completely destroyed. In total, 615 educational institutions were damaged to varying degrees in Donetsk Oblast in Russian shelling during the last six months.

