Denmark becomes first contributor to UN’s new Ukraine Community Recovery Fund

Denmark has become the first nation to contribute to the newly established Ukraine Community Recovery Fund (UCRF), a joint initiative by the United Nations in Ukraine and the Ministry for Restoration of Ukraine, the UN reported. This fund is dedicated to community-level recovery efforts in Ukraine, focusing on reconstruction, economic development, and de-mining.

“Denmark strongly believes in the importance of a community-focused approach to recovery,” said Dan Jørgensen, the Danish Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy.

The minister detailed Denmark’s ongoing efforts in southern Ukraine’s Mykolaiv Oblast since 2022, including early aid and comprehensive restoration projects in partnership with UN agencies, setting Denmark as an advocate for the fund.

The briefing at the UN Headquarters in New York detailed the UN’s dual focus on immediate humanitarian needs and long-term community recovery. The UCRF aims to support the reconstruction of housing and infrastructure and enhance local governance, building on the success of the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund (UHF).