Ukraine, Denmark begin talks on bilateral security agreements

Ukraine launched negotiations with Denmark regarding bilateral security agreements, pursuant to direction from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, Ukraine’s Presidential Office announced on 8 February.

With its NATO bid stalled, Ukraine is negotiating bilateral defense pacts with partners like Denmark instead, part of a broader effort to cement Western security guarantees long-term.

“The talks were launched as part of the implementation of the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, which Denmark, together with the Nordics, was among the first countries to join,” the statement read.

The Ukrainian delegation was led by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva, while State Secretary of the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lisbet Zilmer-Johns headed the Danish delegation. According to the release, Denmark’s security pledges will restate the “unwavering and powerful support, including military assistance” offered by Denmark since Russia’s full-scale invasion began.

The parties conferred on key elements of the potential bilateral security commitments and agreed on a timeline for additional negotiations going forward.

On 14 January, in Davos, Ukraine started negotiating a security guarantee agreement with Romania.

During the NATO summit in Vilnius in July, the Group of Seven nations agreed to offer Ukraine long-term security commitments and arrangements. The declaration affirms support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and condemns Russia’s invasion. It states the strongest guarantee is helping Ukraine defend itself under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

It outlines bilateral security cooperation on:

Equipping Ukraine’s military with necessary equipment, including air defense, artillery, armored vehicles, and combat aircraft. Also covers training, intelligence sharing, and developing Ukraine’s defense industry.

Reconstructing Ukraine’s economy and energy infrastructure.

Providing financial and technical assistance to meet urgent wartime needs.

The countries pledged to hold Russia accountable for war crimes and keep its assets frozen for reparations. In return, Ukraine commits to reforms upholding democracy, human rights, and media freedom. Ukraine also pledges to implement defense reforms and modernization, including strengthening democratic control of the armed forces and increasing efficiency and transparency in defense institutions and industry.

Read also: