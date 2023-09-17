Germans split over whether Ukraine should be forced to give up land to Russia

Germans are evenly divided on whether Ukraine should be pressured to cede territory to Russia in “exchange for peace,” according to a new poll conducted for German public broadcaster ZDF.

The survey, carried out September 12-14 by the Mannheim Research Group on Elections, found 41% of respondents believe the Ukrainian government should agree to territorial concessions “if it helps to end the war.” However, 43% said the West should continue fully backing Ukraine to regain all occupied areas.

According to the poll, most Germans doubt a diplomatic solution can be reached. 56% said they do not believe diplomacy will resolve the conflict, while 41% think a negotiated settlement is possible.

The survey of 1,201 randomly selected German citizens aged 18 and over has a margin of error of 3 percentage points (methodology here).

Related: