Germans split over whether Ukraine should be forced to give up land to Russia

41% of Germans think Ukraine should agree to territorial concessions; 43% disagree
byAlya Shandra
17/09/2023
1 minute read
Germans are evenly divided on whether Ukraine should be pressured to cede territory to Russia in “exchange for peace,” according to a new poll conducted for German public broadcaster ZDF.

The survey, carried out September 12-14 by the Mannheim Research Group on Elections, found 41% of respondents believe the Ukrainian government should agree to territorial concessions “if it helps to end the war.” However, 43% said the West should continue fully backing Ukraine to regain all occupied areas.

According to the poll, most Germans doubt a diplomatic solution can be reached. 56% said they do not believe diplomacy will resolve the conflict, while 41% think a negotiated settlement is possible.

The survey of 1,201 randomly selected German citizens aged 18 and over has a margin of error of 3 percentage points (methodology here).

