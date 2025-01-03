IT Coalition delivers over € 3 million tech package to boost Ukraine’s military digitization

Estonia, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg, the members of the IT Coalition, have delivered equipment worth €3.3 million to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense as part of a joint initiative, according to the ministry’s statement.

The IT Coalition has gathered a group of nations under the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, led by Estonia and Luxembourg. Both countries have previously contributed €500,000 and €10 million to the coalition. Lithuania and Latvia have also provided Ukraine with licenses and equipment. Its mission is to support Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces in IT, communications, and cybersecurity. Belgium, the UK, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Japan, and the Netherlands have also joined the coalition.

The latest shipment from the IT Coalition includes 1,026 workstations for a military registry, laptops, printers, webcams, and barcode scanners. Ukraine’s Armed Forces received 1,000 laptops for various information and communication systems and essential equipment for a data processing center. The military obtained 20,000 two-factor authentication keys for users of the DELTA combat system and 3,520 tablets for tactical-level operations.

Additionally, the deliveries included a Canadian aid shipment for the Ministry of Defense’s Innovation Center, including monitors and laptops worth €100,000.

The ministry emphasized that the equipment would enhance Ukraine’s capabilities and further its efforts to digitize military operations, according to Babel.

