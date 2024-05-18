Estonian PM Kaja Kallas names reason why Ukraine is not supported enough: fear

Eng
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas believes that sufficient support for Ukraine from the free world is hindered by fear. According to her, there are three reasons for why this fear exists.
byBenjamin Looijen
18/05/2024
2 minute read
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
She said this on Saturday at a Lennart Meri conference discussion on supporting Ukraine.

Kallas was asked during the discussion, as quoted by ERR, what prevents the free world from supporting Ukraine sufficiently.

“What holds us back in supporting Ukraine is fear. Countries have different fears, whether it’s nuclear fear, whether it’s fear of escalation, whether it’s fear of migration. We must not fall into the fear trap because that is exactly what Putin wants. He wants us to be afraid and not support Ukraine because of fear,” Kallas said.

“We will act decisively and will not allow our adversaries to dictate our future,” the Prime Minister added.

Kallas also emphasized that Ukraine should be supported for as long as necessary.

“This means we must help Ukraine push Russia back to its borders. We must continue to apply sanctions until Ukraine’s territorial integrity is restored.

”The aggressor must compensate for the damage caused and the guilty, including the Russian leadership, must be brought to justice. The end of gray zones is the kind of peace that Europe needs – it means that Ukraine should become a member of both the EU and NATO,” the Estonian prime minister said.

Migration as a weapon

Kallas also believes that Vladimir Putin seeks to use the threat of mass migration to divide and weaken Europe in its support for Ukraine.

According to Kallas, Europe’s adversaries, particularly Russia, “know that migration is our vulnerability.”

“Their goal is to make life in Ukraine really impossible so that there will be migration pressure on Europe, and that’s what they are doing,” she added.

The Estonian prime minister noted that Russia has already created migration pressure because of its interference in the civil war in Syria and in Africa because of the activities of the Wagner group.

“They push the migrants over the border, and they create problems for the Europeans because they weaponize this since with human rights, you have to accept those people. And that is, of course, water to the mill of the far right”, Kallas said.

