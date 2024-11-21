Estonia advocates European troops in Ukraine to secure peace

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has called for European nations to prepare to deploy military forces to Ukraine as part of any peace deal brokered by Donald Trump. Tsahkna emphasized that NATO membership remains the ultimate security guarantee for Ukraine, but he acknowledged the challenges of achieving this without US support. In the absence of NATO integration, European nations must step up with “boots on the ground” to ensure Russia cannot reignite its aggression, Tsahkna said in an interview with the Financial Times.

Trump’s promise to end the war swiftly has sparked concerns that his administration might pressure Kyiv into accepting unfavorable terms or risk losing US military support. In response, European allies are ramping up discussions to strengthen Ukraine’s defense and deter future Russian threats.

“If we are talking about real security guarantees, it means NATO membership,” Tsahkna stated, adding that “without the US, it is impossible.” He noted that European nations would bear the responsibility of safeguarding Ukraine’s sovereignty.

This push for European-led security guarantees reflects growing concerns over the durability of US support and the urgent need for collective European action to deter Russian aggression. As discussions continue among Kyiv’s allies, the question remains whether Europe is ready to shoulder the responsibility of securing Ukraine’s future.

Estonia, one of Ukraine’s most vocal backers, views Ukraine as NATO’s first line of defense. Tsahkna warned that if Russia succeeds in Ukraine, it could embolden Moscow to target Baltic states, undermining Europe’s security architecture. “We just cannot wait on whatever the US decides,” he asserted, urging European nations to increase defense spending and take collective action to reinforce Ukraine’s security.

Countries such as Poland and the UK, which lead the Joint Expeditionary Force, have been key in military aid to Ukraine and are expected to play significant roles in any European-led security guarantees. Estonia spends 3.4% of its GDP on defense and has called for NATO to raise its defense spending benchmark to 2.5% of GDP at its upcoming summit in The Hague.

Tsahkna highlighted the need for Europe to bolster its weapons stockpiles and defense industrial capacity while leveraging its financial resources. “What we do have is money. We have lots of money,” he said, advocating for tax measures similar to those Estonia implemented to fund defense spending.

