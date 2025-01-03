Eng
Slovakia to maintain vital power supply to Ukraine despite PM Fico claims

Private energy traders and EU regulations ensure continued power flow to Ukraine.
byOlena Mukhina
03/01/2025
1 minute read
Arctic LNG2 Russia gas sanctions
Novatek’s Yamal LNG facility in the Russian Arctic. (Source: Novatek)
Kyiv will continue to export electricity from Slovakia after Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, irozhlas reports.

Recently, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico threatened Ukraine with measures, including halting electricity supplies, in response to Kyiv’s decision to stop Russian gas transit following the expiration of the Gazprom-Naftogaz contract. On 2 January, Ukraine, which has been resisting the Russian invasion for nearly three years, ended the transit agreement, ceasing the transportation of Russian gas.

Last spring, Slovakia’s state-owned operator SEPS extended its contract for 12 months, allowing it to supply up to 150 MW of emergency electricity to Ukraine. Kyiv has frequently relied on this form of aid amid Russia’s attacks on infrastructure facilities.

SEPS also handles cross-border electricity transfers via high-voltage lines. Over the first 11 months of last year, Slovakia’s net electricity exports to Ukraine reached 2.43 TWh, which is a 3.5-fold increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Previously, Jozef Badida, an energy analyst, told Pravda that limiting electricity exports from Slovakia could violate both EU and Slovak laws. Former Slovak Economy Minister Karel Hirman revealed that electricity was sold to Ukraine by private traders, not the government, and warned that cutting off supplies could create conflict within the EU.

Following Fico’s remarks, Poland expressed readiness to increase electricity supplies to Ukraine.

