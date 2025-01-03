Eng
Sweden joins compensation scheme for Romania’s Patriot transfer to Ukraine

Stockholm has approved about $29 million to help Romania replace Patriot system components, including projectiles and sensors donated earlier.
byYuri Zoria
03/01/2025
1 minute read
add new post patriot air defense system's launcher illustrative eastnewsua system
Patriot air defense system’s launcher, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Sweden’s Ministry of Defense announced on 2 January that it will provide 300 million kronor ($26.9 million) in indirect support for Ukraine’s air defense capabilities.

Romania delivered one of its Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine around early October amid intensified Russian air attacks on Ukrainian cities.

According to the Ministry, the funds will be directed to Romania to replace the Patriot air defense system that was transferred to Ukraine in 2024. The support will help Romania reacquire projectiles, sensors, and other Patriot-type equipment.

The Ministry stated that the funding comes as part of the German-led Immediate Action on Air Defence (IAAD) project. The project aims to support Ukraine’s air defense through donations of various air defense systems and joint financing to support nations that have donated air defense systems to Ukraine. Sweden expressed interest in joining the project in autumn.

The funds will come from previously announced support packages for Ukraine, the Ministry added.

