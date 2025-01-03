Sweden joins compensation scheme for Romania’s Patriot transfer to Ukraine

Sweden’s Ministry of Defense announced on 2 January that it will provide 300 million kronor ($26.9 million) in indirect support for Ukraine’s air defense capabilities.
According to the Ministry, the funds will be directed to Romania to replace the Patriot air defense system that was transferred to Ukraine in 2024. The support will help Romania reacquire projectiles, sensors, and other Patriot-type equipment.
The Ministry stated that the funding comes as part of the German-led Immediate Action on Air Defence (IAAD) project. The project aims to support Ukraine’s air defense through donations of various air defense systems and joint financing to support nations that have donated air defense systems to Ukraine. Sweden expressed interest in joining the project in autumn.
The funds will come from previously announced support packages for Ukraine, the Ministry added.
