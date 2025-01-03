NATO boosting presence in Baltic Sea after Russia damaged cable, Estonia confirms

NATO is increasing its military presence in the Baltic Sea and Gulf of Finland to support Estonian naval operations protecting underwater infrastructure, ERR reports citing the Estonian Ministry of Defense.
Roland Murof, deputy head of strategic communications at the Estonian Ministry of Defense, told ERR radio that the enhanced presence aims to “maintain vigilance, increase situational awareness and prevent future incidents.” Murof emphasized that immediate responses, such as vessel boarding, remain under member state jurisdiction.
The increased NATO support will enable sustained regional naval operations and demonstrate allied unity, according to Murof.
“We are in close contact with our allies, including Finland and the UK. It is also important that the Allies have expressed their solidarity with Estonia and Finland,” he said.
On 2 January, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal stated that Estonia stands ready to mirror Finland’s response to infrastructure threats within its jurisdiction.
“The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) in their law enforcement duties, as well as the Defense Forces (EDF) in their role are prepared to do the same,” Michal said.
Regarding NATO’s enhanced presence, Michal noted that specific details would only be announced after implementation. The Alliance is also considering additional measures through the NATO Critical Undersea Infrastructure Network, established in May.
