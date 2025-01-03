Eng
Kremlin kaboom? Ukraine develops missile that can reach Moscow

Ukraine is increasingly relying on homegrown production as the West’s supports fades
byLesia Dubenko
03/01/2025
1 minute read
Trembita missile
istockphoto/Olena Bartienieva
Ukraine is reportedly developing a long-range missile that could reach targets like Moscow in Russia.

It is dubbed Trembita, according to The Telegraph.

The missile is both compact and cost-effective, priced at $10,000—significantly less than the American ATACMS, which has a price tag of more than $1 million.

While the current version has a range of 90 miles, the goal is to expand it to become a 400-mile version capable of striking Russia’s capital, Moscow.

The main advantage of the Trembita is that Ukraine can produce it without external funding, which is essential given that the West continues to dither on its support and often includes different limitations as to the usage of its weapons.

While Ukraine used Western weapons for precision strikes on bunkers and command centers, the Trembita is designed for larger targets, including factories and military bases.

It’s part of Ukraine’s endeavor to boost its homegrown weapons production as military aid from the West is gradually being reduced, and NATO membership remains off the table in the foreseeable future.

