According to the morning bulletin of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, cadets of Russian military schools graduate early due to the “significant lack” of officers in Russia:

“Due to the significant lack of human resources, primarily officer personnel, the Russian military leadership is forced to prematurely engage cadets of military schools.

“Early graduation of cadets will be held at the Tyumen Military School. Graduates are planned to be assigned to primary officer positions in military units equipped with a mobilization reserve.

“The cadets of the final courses of the Ryazan Airborne Training School are sent to train mobilization reserve regiments, which is carried out on the basis of training fields near Ryazan, Omsk, Pskov, Tula, and other cities. For the specified units, they are planning preparation and coordination activities for a period of no more than one month, with subsequent deployment to the area of ​​hostilities on the territory of Ukraine,” the Geral Staff reported.