French far-right leader vows to not let “Russian imperialism absorb” Ukraine, but opposes sending long-range missiles if elected

In a televised debate on Thursday, Jordan Bardella, French leader of the far-right Rassemblement National (RN), stated that his party would not allow Russia to absorb Ukraine if it came to power in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

In the June 2024 European Parliament elections, far-right parties gained more seats in the government, particularly in France and Germany. The French far-right party doubled its number of seats compared to President Emmanuel Macron’s allies, with Bardella gaining an opportunity to become the next French Prime Minister.

“I will not let Russian imperialism absorb an allied state like Ukraine,” Bardella said, pledging both “support for Ukraine and avoiding an escalation with Russia.”

The debate, which also featured Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and Socialist leader Olivier Faure, came after RN’s three-time presidential candidate Marine Le Pen questioned French President Emmanuel Macron’s ability to serve as commander-in-chief of the armed forces if the RN won the election, according to France 24.

Bardella also expressed his opposition to sending French soldiers to Ukraine, citing the risk of “co-belligerence” in the war, after President Macron did not rule out the possibility of deploying French troops to Ukraine.

“There are many European countries that do not want their soldiers sent to Ukrainian territory,” he said.

Earlier, Bardella stated he would oppose sending long-range missiles to Ukraine for strikes inside Russia if elected Prime Minister, citing escalation risks. This stance contrasts with most NATO and EU allies’ support for Ukraine’s use of Western weapons against Russia.

“My compass is the interest of France and the French,” Bardella stated during the debate.

Even if Bardella becomes Prime Minister, Macron would remain French president and the head of France’s army, however, he would lose control over key domestic issues like economic policy, security, immigration, and finances, which would affect aid to Ukraine.

Related: