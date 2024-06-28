Eng
Slovenia to send €5 million aid to Ukraine

Slovenian President Natasha Pirc Musar reaffirmed her nation’s steadfast support for Ukraine in Kyiv.
byOlena Mukhina
28/06/2024
1 minute read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar in Kyiv, on 28 June, 2024. Image: President's Office
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar in Kyiv, on 28 June, 2024. Image: President's Office
The Slovenian government has approved €5 million in aid for humanitarian needs in Ukraine and will continue to provide military assistance, President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar announced during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Earlier, Natasha Pirc Musar arrived in Kyiv for an official visit. Zelenskyy said his country is highly grateful for her visit on 28 June, when Ukraine celebrates its Constitution Day. He thanked Slovenia for all the support it provides to Ukraine in countering Russian aggression and on the path to EU membership.

“We brought another piece of good news to Kyiv – the Slovenian government has approved an additional €5 million in aid for humanitarian purposes,” Musar said during their meeting.

The official noted that Slovenia wants to continue providing support for Ukraine’s humanitarian issues and reminded that her country provided $80,000 to a rehabilitation center for wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

“Slovenia is a small country, and we cannot provide as much military aid as larger countries can. But still, we have given a lot and will give more,” assured the president of Slovenia.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed the situation on the battlefield, particularly on the Kharkiv front, joint work at the EU level, and the preparation of a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and Slovenia. Both leaders also honored fallen Ukrainian soldiers at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv.

