Russian attacks completely destroy Burshtyn Thermal Power Plant in western Ukraine

The Burshtyn Thermal Power Plant has been completely destroyed in Russian attacks, said Head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration Svitlana Onyshchuk, according to Zakhidniy Polus.

Russian strikes on power objects since 22 March have destroyed half of Ukraine’s energy system. They have also brought $1 billion in losses to the country. The Burshtyn plant has many times been targeted by Russian missiles.

“More than 12 missile attacks were fired at our energy facility. All necessary services were engaged in restoration each time. However, over a certain period, we have understood that the Burshtyn plant is beyond repair – it has been severely destroyed,” the official said.

According to Onyshchuk, the Ministry of Community Development, Territories, and Infrastructure of Ukraine has been informed of the scale of damage to the plant.

“As of today, we have agreed to allocate six heating plants for Burshtyn: four with a capacity of one megawatt each and two with capacities of eight and ten megawatts. These plants will be able to provide power to our social facilities and population,” Onyshchuk added.

Earlier, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, CEO of Ukrenergo company, said that building a distributed generation facility network is the solution for Ukraine to protect its energy systems from Russian missile attacks as the country prepares for the new winter.

Kudrytskyi said that Ukraine lost about nine gigawatts of generating capacity, which is equal to the Netherlands’ energy consumption over three months or the consumption of Slovakia and the Baltic countries together.

