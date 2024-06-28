Ukraine and Spain collaborate on EU standard railway project

Ukraine’s Ministry of Restoration says it intends to implement a project on railway development according to EU standards in collaboration with Spain.

This announcement follows a meeting between the Ukrainian ministry’s team and a Spanish delegation led by Minister of Economy, Trade, and Entrepreneurship Carlos Cuervo Caballero.

“Ukraine and Spain use a railway track with a width different from the European standard gauge. Therefore, we are interested in your assistance in developing a system for automatic gauge change for trains,” said Vasil Shkurakov, Acting Minister of Community Development, Territories, and Infrastructure.

He informed his Spanish counterparts that Ukraine had commenced constructing a European gauge (1435 mm) railway from Chop to Lviv this year, a part of the updated Mediterranean corridor of TEN-T. The project will be one of the first steps to integrate Ukraine and Moldova’s transport systems into the EU and develop TEN-T in Ukraine.

In turn, Caballero noted that cooperation between Ukraine and Spain will benefit both countries. He says the Spanish side is ready to fund railway development and has relevant companies, experience, and solutions to aid the construction project.

The parties also discussed attracting direct investments into production in Ukraine, developing Ukrainian seaports, supporting Ukrainian cities and regions, addressing energy needs, as well as establishing direct links between businesses of both countries.

