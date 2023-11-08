Russo-Ukrainian war, day 622: Ukraine hits Russian forces in occupied Donetsk; US Senate Democrats block split aid package for Ukraine and Israel

Military

Media: Ukraine hits Russian drone operator training facility in occupied Donetsk. Multiple reports indicate that Russia’s combat drone operator training center in Donetsk, occupied by Russian forces since 2014, was hit by an alleged Ukrainian HIMARS strike. Russia’s TASS disclosed the facility earlier this year.

ISW: Ukraine conducts offensive operations in western Zaporizhzhia, near Bakhmut. Ukrainian forces continue counteroffensives near Donetsk’s Bakhmut and in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, pressure Russian forces near Krasnohorivka and other localities near Donetsk’s Avdiivka, as per ISW.

Ukrainian army confirms it hit Russian missile carrier in occupied Crimea￼. On 6 November, the Department for Strategic Communications of Ukraine’s Armed Forces (StratCom) confirmed that the Russian Navy’s Askold small missile carrier sustained damage during a Ukrainian strike at a shipyard in Russian-occupied Crimea on 4 November.

As of 07 Nov 2023, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 306860 (+890) Tanks: 5293 (+5) APV: 9974 (+16) Artillery systems: 7410 (+21) MLRS: 869 (+2) Anti-aircraft systems: 570 Aircraft: 322 Helicopters: 324 UAV: 5557 (+3) Cruise missiles : 1556 Warships/boats: 20 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 9767 (+23)



Intelligence and technology

UK intel: Russia to consider relocating shipbuilding infrastructure after Ukraine hit corvette in Crimea. Ukraine’s attack on a Russian naval corvette in Crimea highlights potential disruptions to Russia’s shipbuilding infrastructure and delivery schedules, as per UK intelligence.

Ukraine intel: Russians mine Kherson Oblast’s vital infrastructure to destroy it upon retreat. In Kherson Oblast’s occupied part, the Russian forces are planting explosives at key infrastructure, signaling immediate deliberate destruction upon possible retreat, according to Ukrainian intelligence.

International

Germany to help Ukraine restore internet connection in liberated territories through grant program worth over USD 740,000. The Ministry of Digital Transformation and the German government have announced that Ukrainian telecom operators can take part in a new grant program worth over $740,000 aimed at restoring internet connection in territories liberated from Russian troops.

Reuters: US Senate Democrats block bill on split aid package to Ukraine and Israel. “Our allies in Ukraine can no more afford a delay than our allies in Israel,” Senator Patty Murray said.

Denmark allocates over $42 million to support Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. On 6 November, Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov and Danish Minister for Development Cooperation Dan Jørgensen held a meeting on Ukraine-Denmark cooperation in energy, business, and health protection sectors.

Top US officials urge Congress to approve $11.8 bn in budget aid for Ukraine. “Without adequate and timely direct budget support, Ukraine will be unable to defend itself and thwart Russia’s further encroachment toward NATO countries,” the officials said.

Japan: G7 stands resolute in supporting Ukraine despite Middle East turmoil. Amidst the Israel-Hamas war, G7 chair Japan reaffirms the Group’s steadfast support for Ukraine. Strict sanctions on Russia and unchanging commitment to Kyiv are priorities.

Humanitarian and social impact

WHO: Ukraine’s healthcare facilities suffer 1,301 attacks over full-scale war. Russia’s bombardment of Ukrainian cities, throughout the 20-month full-scale invasion, has resulted in 1,301 strikes on healthcare facilities.

Sumy Oblast firefighters came under Russian fire while eliminating aftermath of earlier attack. Russian shelling in Sumy Oblast’s Shostka district led to a fire on 7 November. Ukraine’s SES firefighters arrived to eliminate the aftermath but came under repeated attack during their efforts.

Political and legal developments

Media: EU considers Ukraine has implemented four of seven required criteria for membership talks. Ukraine has fulfilled four EU criteria by reforming its judicial selection process, aligning anti-money laundering laws, and improving media legislation to EU standards.

Hungary to block Ukraine’s EU accession talks over language law. With Ukraine’s European Union accession talks approaching, Balazs Orban drew a red line: “As long as this law exists, there can be no discussions with the Ukrainians about their integration into the European Union.”

Media: Voter support surges for AUR party in Romania amid anti-Ukraine disinformation campaign. Voter support for the illiberal Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) party in Romania, which promotes disinformation on Ukraine, is growing ahead of elections in 2024, the Financial Times reports.

Backing Kyiv key to thwart pro-Russian populist forces in EU, says Romania’s PM. Romania’s PM emphasizes unwavering support for Ukraine to prevent populist forces’ rise with Putin-like leaders emerging in Europe. He underlines the importance of backing Kyiv despite political risks.

New developments

US: Russia funded anti-Ukrainian propaganda in Latin America. According to the US State Department, Russia has orchestrated and financed a disinformation campaign in Latin American countries aimed at undermining support for Ukraine and bolstering anti-US and anti-NATO narratives.

Netherlands MoD: Five Dutch F-16s en route to Romania for Ukrainian pilot training. Five Dutch F-16 fighter jets headed to Romania’s training center to train Romanian instructors and Ukrainian pilots in NATO airspace, as Dutch, Danish, and US collaboration enables Ukraine’s F-16 capabilities.

Media: Russia formally withdraws from post-Cold War security treaty. Moscow has formally withdrawn from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe concluded at the end of the Cold War and designed to de-escalate potential East-West conflicts, Sky News reported.

