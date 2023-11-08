Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Sumy Oblast firefighters came under Russian fire while eliminating aftermath of earlier attack

Russian shelling in Sumy Oblast’s Shostka district led to a fire on 7 November. Ukraine’s SES firefighters arrived to eliminate the aftermath but came under repeated attack during their efforts.
byIryna Voichuk
08/11/2023
1 minute read
Consequences of Russian shelling of Sumy Oblast on 7 November. Credit: Ukraine’s SES
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

On 7 November, Russian troops shelled the settlement of the Shostka district of Sumy Oblast, causing a fire, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported. A rescue unit arrived to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

During the rescue efforts to eliminate the fire, the Russian army repeatedly shelled the site, probably knowing that firefighters were already working there.

“The SES workers were forced to evacuate immediately,” Ukraine’s SES wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the Emergency Service, after the attack was over, the rescuers returned and extinguished the fire.

This is not the first time that Russian forces have targeted rescuers.

Consequences of Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 13 October. Credit: Ukraine’s SES

The most recent incident reported by the SES was on 13 October 2023. At that time, Russians fired on a rescue unit fighting a fire in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, wounding two of them.

Finland recently donated nine rescue vehicles for Ukraine’s emergency services to replace equipment damaged by daily Russian shelling of frontline settlements, where the need for such resources has significantly increased.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts