Russian soldier admits proudly his comrades were killing POWs

byBohdan Ben
20/08/2023
A Russian soldier of Wagner private military company admitted in an interview with a Russian Ryazan-based outlet Svoya Kolokolnia that his comrades have been killing POWs, including a Polish volunteer.

“Mikhail, how many enemies have you killed,” the editor-in-chief of Svoya Kololnia asks straightforwardly at the beginning of the interview.

Antipov answers smiling: “I myself killed four and finished one more wounded.”

He says during the interview that he participated in the assault units of Wagner Private Military Compan and recalled how Prigozhin recruited them in prison. He was convicted in 2006 to 20 years in prison for murder.

He also said that Wagner units rarely want to take anyone captive unless POWs can potentially know valuable information. Antipov said he doesn’t know what happens with such POWs when they are passed to higher commanders.

He also says his comrades once took captive a Polish soldier, forced him to stand on his knees, and killed him by shooting him in the head.

“Why should we take captive?” Antipov says. “It is war. There was a war in 1945. Those nazis remained in Germany. This generation in Western Europe is totally against Russia. It is necessary to uproot them in their entirety.”

It is impossible to verify whether Antipov’s words are true or are an operation of Russian propaganda.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
