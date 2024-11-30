Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1010: Georgian pro-EU protests turn violent as Ukraine condemns crackdown

Exclusives

Can Europe fill in the gap if Trump abandons Ukraine?. Nearly half of Ukraine’s air defense systems and reconnaissance capabilities come from the US—assets that Europe, with its fragmented defense industry, cannot quickly replicate, experts warn.

Revealed: FSB officer who runs Italy’s pro-Russian networks. From billboard campaigns to citizenship revocations, FSB officer Stovbun’s network systematically influenced Italian politics through cultural front organizations.

Military

Frontline report: Russia’s high-rise assault in Toretsk fails as Ukrainian forces use FPVs to decimate Russian troops. Despite months of preparation and a concentrated assault, Russia’s attempt to reclaim key high-rise positions in Toretsk ended in defeat. Ukrainian forces not only repelled the attackers but also used captured radios to lure Russian troops into deadly traps.

HUR operation destroys Russian truck with drones in Kursk Oblast. Earlier, Ukrainian troops also destroyed a Russian radar station in a precision strike.

Russian Rostov Oblast’s oil depot on fire after Ukraine’s drone attack (video). Last night, Ukraine targeted at least two Russian oil facilities, setting one ablaze.

As of 29 NOV 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 738660 (+2030)

Tanks: 9458 (+8)

APV: 19339 (+33)

Artillery systems: 20886 (+34)

MLRS: 1255

Anti-aircraft systems: 1006

Aircraft: 369

Helicopters: 329

UAV: 19750 (+89)

Cruise missiles: 2851 (+86)

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 30272 (+86)

Intelligence and Technology

UK intel: Russia’s Oreshnik missile likely deployed for strategic messaging. Russia likely used its expensive, experimental Oreshnik missile as symbolic retaliation for Ukraine’s Western missile use, despite limited production, per UK intelligence.

Vintage drone-hunting Yak-52 plane returns to Odesa skies. Ukraine’s vintage Soviet-era training aircraft is back after a four-month hiatus, resuming its mission to intercept Russian surveillance drones.

Ukrainian drones eliminate Russian Zoopark-1 counter-battery radar (video). The radar’s loss significantly disrupts Russian counter-battery artillery operations in the area, weakening its ability to locate Ukrainian gunners.

Shahed drones scatter delayed-action grenades across Ukraine. Explosives deployed by Russian drones can detonate unexpectedly, experts caution, urging Ukrainian citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious items.

International

“Don’t let them steal your future”, former Ukrainian FM addresses protests in Georgia. Violent clashes erupted in Tbilisi on 29 November, as police deployed water cannons and tear gas to disperse thousands of protesters rallying against the government’s decision to halt EU accession negotiations, resulting in injuries and numerous arrests.

Ukraine condemns violent crackdown on peaceful protests in Tbilisi. Ukraine’s MFA urged Georgia to respect its citizens’ European aspirations, resume reforms, and condemned halting EU talks amid democratic backsliding and Moscow’s influence.

Georgian businesses, diplomats, universities launch strikes after crackdown on pro-EU protesters.

Finnish companies eye investments in Ukraine’s recovery projects. Businesses from Finland show interest in Ukraine’s energy, IT, and green technology sectors.

Biden condemns latest Russian strike which led to massive blackouts across Ukraine. US President Joe Biden condemned Russia’s recent air attacks and pledged ongoing US support for Ukraine’s defense.

UK troops may aid Ukraine border defense under potential ceasefire, Boris Johnson says. Former UK PM proposes British troops support potential European peacekeeping forces to strengthen security guarantees against Russian threats.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Journalists unveil torture camp in Belarus set up for Ukrainians, including children. Satellite imagery and testimonies confirm the site of a filtration camp in Naroulia, where Ukrainian civilians and soldiers were subjected to abuse in 2022.

Ukrainian official says Russia seeks to erase Ukrainian identity in occupied territories. Ukrainian officials report systematic destruction of cultural symbols and appropriation of heritage as Russia targets libraries and museums.

Odesa suffers seven civilian injuries, Kyiv at least one in overnight Russian drone strike. Ukraine says 130 of 132 drones didn’t reach targets. Other Russian attacks killed at least one and injured four more civilians.

Russians execute four more Ukrainian prisoners of war near Pokrovsk. Two days before this war crime, the Russian military killed two other Ukrainian POWs in the same area, per the Ukrainian PG Office.

IAEA: Nuclear safety at risk as Ukraine nuclear plants cut output after Russian attack. Three NPPs reduced electricity generation after Russia’s Nov. 28 infrastructure attacks, IAEA reported, notably without naming Russia.

Political and Legal Developments

Russian spy receives 15 years for missile strike guidance in Zhytomyr Oblast. A middle-aged female agent recruited by Russian military intelligence used social media to coordinate missile strikes, while seeking sensitive military information, a court found.

New Developments

The Economist: Ceasefire could open two competing visions of Ukraine’s future. Western support may help Ukraine rebuild and reform and break Russia’s plans for another invasion in the future.

